Jonathan Scott Reveals a Downside of Being Recognized by Fans

Since “Property Brothers” premiered in 2011, Jonathan and Drew Scott have been two of the most popular HGTV stars. During a recent interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, the television personalities discussed interacting with their fans.

Drew revealed that he and his brother experienced a taste of fame when they were teenagers. The Canada-native explained that they acted when they were younger and had filmed a commercial together around the age of 15. He recalled that they “were at a gas station,” when a stranger approached them.

“Somebody was like, ‘Hey, you’re the twins from that commercial!’ We did it as twins. And it was played in Canada during the CFL [Canadian Football League]. Like it was played everywhere, it was national and every commercial break had it. So everyone’s like, ‘Oh! You’re the guys from the commercial!’” said Drew.

Jonathan also shared that “three months” after “Property Brothers” debuted, a fan “came up to [him] at an airport.” However, they mistook him for his brother.

“They were like, ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh, you’re Drew Scott’ and I’m like, ‘Well no I’m Jonathan but okay I’ll take it,’” said the “Celebrity IOU” star.

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Jonathan noted that being a famous home renovator does have its downsides. He revealed that strangers will often want his assistance when he is trying to shop at “hardware store[s].”

“It’s good for Drew to get out of a parking ticket,” said the 43-year-old. “It’s not as good for maintaining privacy when I go to like the hardware store just to grab something for my own house and people will literally run over with their plans and ask, ‘can you — can you help me.’”

His brother then joked that fans could have just mistaken Jonathan as a worker.