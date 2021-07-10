Good Witch’ Canceled: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs

The Hallmark Channel’s long-running series, “Good Witch,” has just been canceled. Hallmark announced the decision on July 9, which came as a surprise to many fans. Episode seven of the seventh season had just aired and fans are tuning in on July 11 for the eighth episode. There will be 10 episodes in the seventh and final season.In a press release shared with Heavy, Hallmark thanked the cast for the last seven seasons and eight movies.Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series. We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.A reason for the cancelation was not given. However, the show has had slightly declining ratings this season as compared to season 6. According to TV Series Finale, the show’s premiere this season had 1.7 million viewers and 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, a 40% reduction from season 6. For June 27, the show had 1.526 million viewers and 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. This was a growth of 4.95% in total viewers from the previous week, and a growth in the 18-49 demographic from when the season first began. However, overall this was a loss from season 6, when the season started with 1.87 million viewers and 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic, and ended with 1.9 million viewers and 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.The series finale is airing on Sunday, July 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. This was originally expected to be the season finale. The final episode is called “The Wedding.”