INAMORE launches all-new Tulum vacation and resort wear collection

Exclusive collection inspired by Mexico’s popular Caribbean coastal resort town

July 10, 2021 – INAMORE, a women’s party and cocktail wear fashion brand, has launched an all-new Tulum vacation and resort wear collection. The high-end fashion brand’s exclusive collection is inspired by Mexico’s Caribbean coastal town, Tulum, one of the country’s hottest holiday destinations.

INAMORE founder and creative director Alina Petrone designed the Tulum collection following a vacation to the Caribbean town. She was inspired by the vibes and sounds this location emanates. The tropical collection features five cut-out style dresses that are perfect for a night out.

Petrone’s designs are perfect for women enjoying dinner and drinks at a vacation resort or a cocktail party. Regardless of the destination, INAMORE’s Tulum collection is perfect for enjoying vacations Once The Sun Goes Down.

“The Tulum collection was inspired by my recent trip to Mexico,” Petrone said. “I just loved the experience and wanted to create a collection of cut-out dresses perfect for women to wear on a trip to Mexico or any other resort location.”

The high-end fashion brand’s Tulum Collection features the SOLYMAR cut-out dress, HESTIA cut-out mini-dress, CELESTE DIAMANTE dress, ROCABELLA Two-Piece Dress and the DELMAR chain white dress. Petrone created each dress with plenty of style and flair, perfect for any woman looking for a unique look while on vacation.

Petrone founded INAMORE in 2020 thanks to a lifelong passion for fashion. Her designs combine smart looks with casual fabrics to create clothing that can be worn during the day or evening. INAMORE uses the best quality materials in each design to provide the best possible products for women seeking something different.

INAMORE’s exclusive Tulum collection can be found on the company’s official website. Customers can shop online to get the Tulum collection cut-out dress before vacationing this summer. INAMORE provides customers with free shipping on orders over $150.

