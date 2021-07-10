Darrell Taylor Calls Out ‘Real World’ Costars Over Quitting Threats

ne thing that fans of “The Challenge” know really well is that host TJ Lavin hates quitters, but another familiar face on the show also spoke out about quitting recently. In an appearance on the “Challenge Mania” podcast, veteran and four-time champion Darrell Taylor called out his costars, specifically the cast members from “The Real World: Las Vegas” for frequently threatening to quit.

While speaking with cohosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski, with whom he appeared on “The Challenge: All Stars” on Paramount Plus, Darrell revealed that the night of the final challenge on that season Alton threatened to quit multiple times.

