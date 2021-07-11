Agricultural Fumigants  Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. Fumigation, the application of pesticide gases to soil or air to eliminate pests, is widely used in agriculture. Fumigation is one of the pest control methods that kill or limit growth. Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil to remove soil insects, weeds, nematodes and rodents such as moles. Then there are fumigation pesticides used to kill small insects and molds in the grain and crops after harvest. Structural fumigation is used to eliminate bedbugs and termites by filling the space inside the re-tented structure with toxic gases.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product Type

Methyl bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam sodium

1,3-Dichloropropene

Other product types

By Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

By Pest control Method

Vacuum chamber fumigation

Tarpaulin

Structural

Other

By Application:

Soil Field Nursery Greenhouse Transplant bed

Warehouse Silo Stack



By Form:

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

By Function:

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Herbicides

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

The market share of the global Agricultural Fumigants Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Agricultural Fumigants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Fumigants Market Report

What was the Agricultural Fumigants Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Fumigants Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Fumigants Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

