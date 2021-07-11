Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market Size Analysis 2021 with Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

The Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market is expected to reach USD 1,230.80 million by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 18% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

An automatic passenger counting system is an electronic machine that counts the number of passengers boarding and departing at each stop. These systems replaced the itinerary checkers previously used to manually collect occupant information. Unlike itinerary checkers, automatic passenger counting and information systems collect passengers for every single trip operated. Automated passenger counting and information systems are cost-effective because it is less expensive to collect occupant information through APC devices than it is to hire staff for manual collection. A passenger information system is an electronic information system that provides real-time information to passengers. This includes forecasting the arrival and departure times of transportation modes.

Market Segments

By Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Key Players

Some of the major automated passenger counting and information system market players include Iris GmbH, Trapeze Group, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Syncromatics Corp., Eurotech S.p.A., DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Retail Sensing Ltd., Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Clever Devices Ltd., Siemens AG, INIT innovation in traffic systems AG, and Hitachi, Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automatic Passenger Counting Information System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Passenger Counting Information System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Passenger Counting Information System market.

The market share of the global Automatic Passenger Counting Information System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Passenger Counting Information System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Passenger Counting Information System market.

