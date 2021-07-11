Cellulose Esters Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Cellulose Esters Market is projected to grow from USD 8.76 billion in 2017 to USD 12.43 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027.

Cellulose esters are renewable organic substances produced in the biosphere. Cellulose esters have a variety of excellent properties, such as biocompatibility, hydrophilicity, good mechanical strength and changeable optical appearance. Cellulose is used in a variety of applications such as the chemical industry. Cellulose has low solubility and has limited application in the chemical industry. To overcome these limitations, cellulose is converted into its derivative, cellulose ester. The derivation process of cellulose esters includes acylation and esterification due to the reaction of cellulose with organic and inorganic acids.

Market Segments

By type:

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate

Cellulose Nitrate

By-products:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

By application:

Coatings

Films & tapes

Cigarette Filters

Inks

Plasticizers

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the cellulose esters market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), China National Tobacco Corporation (China), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Celanese Corporation (US), Acordis Cellulostic Fibers (US), Sappi (South Africa), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), and Sichuan Push Acetati (China).

