Global API Testing Market Growth, Consumption Analysis, Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions

The API Testing Market market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2531.66 million by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the API testing market are

Astegic Inc.,

Axway,

Bleum,

Broadcom,

CYGNET INFOTECH,

IBM,

Inflectra Corporation,

Infosys Limited,

Load Impact AB.,

LogiGear Corporation,

Micro Focus, Nevatech, Inc., PARASOFT, Tricentis, Vector Software, Inc., SmartBear Software, Oracle, QualityLogic, Runscope, Centrify Corporation, QSG, SendGrid, Sybrant Technologies, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary a pioneer in API management, with a focus on assisting companies running in a digitally advanced economy and API expansion. With this acquisition, Oracle would be able to help its clients in managing their entire API lifestyle and provide integrated applications.

In November 2018, Broadcom Inc., a worldwide leader in developing and supplying semiconductors and software solutions acquired CA Technologies, leader in API Management and software solutions consisting of Project Portfolio Management, Agile Planning and Requirements, Automation. With this acquisition, this would enhance Broadcom’s position, and help serve its clients better.

Key Segmentation: API Testing Market

By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud); Component (API Testing Tools/Software, API Testing Services); Vertical (IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government), Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Mid-sized Businesses)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Overview of Global API Testing Market

API Testing Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

API Testing Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

API Testing Size (Value) Comparison by Region

API Testing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

API Testing Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of API Testing

Global API Testing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

