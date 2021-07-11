Global Swarm Intelligence Market Business Opportunities, Cost Structure Study, Emerging Trends, Future Growth

This report provides a regional analysis of the market. It focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation, application, major players and more. Changing market dynamics such as market drivers, market restraints and market threats are provided in this research report. It also includes recent industry trends and developments with the competitive landscape. This report studies different attributes of business such as recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing the market growth, opportunities, challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

This research study assesses the dynamics and movement of the global market across various geographies. The study on the global market includes qualitative factors such as value chain analysis, drivers and restraints. Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments. The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and regional presence.

According to the latest research, global demand for swarm intelligence market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.84% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of applications of this technology from the various end-use applications such as industrial automation, automotive and even telecommunications.

Key Developments in the Market:

“The Tenth International Conference on Swarm Intelligence” (ICSI’2019) was organized to be held from July 26-30, 2019 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The conference invited papers for registration and selected a few of the esteemed papers and invited their authors to speak and discuss their findings on artificial intelligence and swarm intelligence along with their applications in real-life.

In October 2018, “ANTS 2018” was organized by the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the “Eleventh International Conference on Swarm Intelligence” which was held in Rome, Italy from October 29-31, 2018 discussed the various advancements in technology, experimentations relating to different models of swarm intelligence and their applications in problems associated with the world.

If you are involved in the Swarm Intelligence industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Model (ACO, PSO, Others), Capability (Optimization, Routing Scheduling, Clustering ), Application (Robotics, Drones/UAV, Human Swarming), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid rise in the usage of this technology in analysis and resolve big data complications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth of swarm-based robots and drones in defense applications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing requirement of this technology from the transportation & mobility end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global swarm intelligence market are

DoBots;

Sentien Robotics, LLC;

UNANIMOUS AI;

ConvergentAI, Inc.;

Fritz Schäfer GmbH;

Valutico;

Enswarm;

Power-Blox AG;

BRAINALYZED;

Mobileye;

NetBeez; RESSON; Swarm Systems Limited; Avidbots Corp.; NVIDIA Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; RedTree Robotics; SWARM FARM; Continental AG; GreyOrange pte ltd.; Kim Technologies; Lexalytics; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Swarm Intelligence Market

Swarm Intelligence Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Swarm Intelligence Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Swarm Intelligence Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Swarm Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Swarm Intelligence Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Swarm Intelligence

Global Swarm Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

