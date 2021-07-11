Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Gross Margin, Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News

This report provides a regional analysis of the market. It focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation, application, major players and more. Changing market dynamics such as market drivers, market restraints and market threats are provided in this research report. It also includes recent industry trends and developments with the competitive landscape. This report studies different attributes of business such as recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing the market growth, opportunities, challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Applicant tracking systems market is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on applicant tracking systems market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as growing need of automate recruitment processes.

Oracle,

IBM Corporation,

SAP SE,

Cornerstone,

ADP, LLC.,

iCIMS,

Jobvite, Inc.,

PeopleFluent, Inc.,

SilkRoad Technology,

Paycor, Inc,

Greenhouse Software, Inc,

Workday, Inc.,

Ultimate Software, JazzHR., ClearCompany, Bamboo HR LLC., Racarie Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ascentis Corporation, Recruiterbox Inc, Infor., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.s

By Component (Software, Services), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Social Media Integration (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter), Country

To comprehend Global Applicant Tracking Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Applicant Tracking Systems market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Applicant Tracking Systems Market, By Type

7 Applicant Tracking Systems Market, By Organization Size

8 Applicant Tracking Systems Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

