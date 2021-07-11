Global Application Delivery Controller Market Trends, Volume, Share and Size Outlook And Strategic Outlook By Key Players Analysis

This report provides a regional analysis of the market. It focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation, application, major players and more. Changing market dynamics such as market drivers, market restraints and market threats are provided in this research report. It also includes recent industry trends and developments with the competitive landscape. This report studies different attributes of business such as recent developments, technological platforms, tools and techniques that help in understanding the existing market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing the market growth, opportunities, challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

This research study assesses the dynamics and movement of the global market across various geographies. The study on the global market includes qualitative factors such as value chain analysis, drivers and restraints. Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments. The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and regional presence.

Global application delivery controller market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence & software defined technologies and technological advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Pulse Secure, LLC announced the launch of their Virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) product availability on Google cloud platform. With this release, Pulse Secure speeds up cloud adoption by providing flexibility in delivery for Virtual ADC enterprise customers and the ability to deliver highly secure and reliable mission-critical applications. Pulse Secure Digital ADC is a robust framework for organizations to deliver high-security mission-critical applications

In May 2015, Kemp Technologies, Inc announced the launch of their new Application Delivery Controller which has the ability to offer up to 30Gbps of application throughput and 30,000 SSL transactions per second. Different 10 G Ethernet interfaces are used by LoadMaster 5000 and 8000 series ADCs to drive KEMP Technologies into the top end of the data center market for the first time. Intel processer is also helping the Kemp to add number of applications in their ADC so they can be used for various functions

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global application delivery controller market are

F5 Networks, Inc;

Citrix Systems, Inc.;

A10 Networks, Inc;

Fortinet, Inc;

Radware;

Webscale;

Barracuda Networks, Inc.;

Total Uptime Technologies, LLC;

Array Networks, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Kemp Technologies, Inc.; Riverbed Technology; Evanssion; NFWare Inc.; Snapt, Inc.; VMware, Inc; SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC; Akamai Technologies; Imperva; Pulse Secure, LLC; among others.

Key Segmentation: Application Delivery Controller Market

By Type (Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller, Virtual Application Delivery Controller), Service (Integration and Implementation, Training, Support, and Maintenance), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing small and medium enterprise will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period

Rapid growth in the internet traffic is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for reliable application performance will also drive the market growth

Increasing cyber-attacks acts as a market driver

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Application Delivery Controller Market

Application Delivery Controller Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Application Delivery Controller Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Application Delivery Controller Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Application Delivery Controller Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Application Delivery Controller Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Application Delivery Controller

Global Application Delivery Controller Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

