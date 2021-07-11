Heart Alchemy Retreats: Step into the most Abundant Life – New Retreat Takes Place In November

A popular retreat who helps change people’s lives and takes them on their next adventure has announced their next retreat will take place in November.

“Are you ready to jump into your next adventure? Are you ready to treat yourself? Ready to relax and rejuvenate?” asks Heart Alchemy Retreats. If the answer is yes! then those who want to move onto their next adventure need to learn more about the Heart Alchemy Retreats.

Heart Alchemy Retreats has it all. The team behind the retreat are inviting people to a 5-day retreat in the heart of Belize. It will take place on November 8 to 12, 2021. This all-inclusive retreat is a full immersion experience. Included in the adventure is 4 days of transformational workshops, excursions to the ancient Mayan Ruins, jungle walks, caves, waterfalls, and the warm Caribbean Ocean, all designed specifically for a soul changing experience.

When asked to explain more about the retreats Dawna Campbell said: “Heart Alchemy Retreats is an organic natural healing retreat designed to restore you back to your inner balance.”

Dawna Campbell and Jeremy McDonald are dedicated spiritual and energetic healers with over 40 years of combined healing experience. They both use their natural talents helping heart-centered people discover, release, and transform their lives to a prosperous life of happiness and love.

“Returning to nature and discovering your inner leader to purposeful creation is what this retreat is all about,” says Campbell. “By using the land, the natural environment, we can restore our happiness, prosperity and love in our lives.”

McDonald shares “By going to the Ruins, we can rely upon the wisdom of the ancients. When we fully experience all of what life offers, we return to wholeness.” He continues, “Alchemy is about change and transformation, and the heart is where it is discovered.”

For those people who are ready for a life transformational experience, then this retreat in Beautiful Belize is for you. Dawna Campbell and Jeremy McDonald will take you with them on the journey to shift into your most abundant life. This all inclusion* retreat includes transportation to and from the airport to the Sattva Land Retreat Center, 4 excursion days, all organic vegetarian meals, transformational workshops, guided meditations, a natural swimming pool, and so much more!

“It is time to step into your most abundant life and live the life you love and love the life you live,” said Dawna Campbell

For more information & registration please visit https://heartalchemyretreats.com

Jeremy McDonald: 813-421-2615

Dawna Campbell: 208-220-4607

Company Name: Heart Alchemy Retreats

Contact Person: Jeremy McDonald

Phone: 813-421-2615

City: Belize City

Country: Belize

Website: https://heartalchemyretreats.com