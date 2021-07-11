Global Oil and Gas Pump Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The oil and gas pumps market will see strong growth as the use of non-traditional resources, including coal bed methane, requiring pumps of various designs and specifications, including shale gas and liquid, tight gas and oil, coal bed methane, etc. Increasing use of natural gas, coupled with the government’s favorable policy on natural gas, has led to an increase in demand for gas pumps in the industry. Expanding investments in liquid natural gas supply infrastructure in certain key markets will increase pump sales in the midstream segment significantly.

The Oil and Gas Pump key players in this market include:

Milton Roy

Sulzer

Xylem

Grundfos

Franklin Electric

Alfa Laval

Flowserve

Gardner Denver

GE Oil and Gas

KSB

HMS

Weir Group

Lewa

By Type

Dynamic Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Application

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

