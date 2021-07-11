Global Oncology Information System Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

Oncology information system (OIS) is a comprehensive information and image management solution, which facilitates management and optimization of the profiles and treatment of cancer patients. The global OIS market is categorized based on product and service into software and services. OIS software is used by physicians and healthcare workers to manage and plan treatment module of cancer patients. In addition, it helps optimize the course of treatment of cancer patients.

The Oncology Information System key players in this market include:

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

CureMD Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Raysearch laboratories

IBM

Epic Systems Corporation

By Type

Software

Professional Services

By Application

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Oncology Information System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

