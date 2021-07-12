Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Reach USD 14,856.3 Mn By 2022

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was valued at USD 8,524.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 14,856.3 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/alzeimers-therapeutic-market

Market Insights

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and currently incurable disease, and potential or supportive treatments have only emerged in the last decade. However, the currently available treatments are lacking in terms of efficacy or target-specificity. There are two types of drug classes used in treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, acetylcholinesterase (ACE) inhibitors and N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. ACE inhibitors constitute of galantamine hydrochloride, donepezil hydrochloride and rivastigmine; NMDA receptor antagonist includes mematidine hydrochloride. Since the discovery of what plaques and tangles comprised in Alzheimer’s – amyloid β (Aβ) peptide and hyperphosphorylated tau (p-tau) protein respectively. Immense research and development has been carried out to develop therapeutics which can limit the rate of synthesis, reduce the toxicity or clear these factors from the brain. However, these attempts have been largely unsuccessful. Hence, considering the continuously rising Alzheimer prevalent population, as well as limited drugs available for treatment, Alzheimer’s disease presents a lucrative opportunity for an effective disease-modifying therapy to enter the market.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are ENA713 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Flutemetamol (18F) (GE Healthcare), LY450139 (Eli Lilly and Company), Dimebon (Medivation, Inc. & Pfizer, Inc.), and Aripiprazole/ BMS-337039 (Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Inc.). The overall pipeline for Alzheimer’s is still very much dominated by small molecule drugs. However, there is still a considerable number of biologics in the pipeline with total 86 molecules, represented across all stages of development. According to market experts, the diversity of the several molecule types in the biologic group shows a certain level of innovation, with newer avenues being explored in accounts of recent failures. Overall, late stage clinical trials have highlighted very few molecules that could potentially replace current treatments during the forecast period.

Key Market Movements:

Market experts suggest that a family history of Alzheimer’s increases the risk of disease development by 7.5 times

The incidence and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease doubles every five years after age 65 years

Currently population of developed countries is at high risk of Alzheimer due to increasing geriatric population

In developing countries from Asia Pacific and Latin America the awareness related to age-specific diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer is increasing

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the alzeimers therapeutic market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for alzeimers therapeutic?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the alzeimers therapeutic market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global alzeimers therapeutic market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the alzeimers therapeutic market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com