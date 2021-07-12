Fermentation Chemicals Market is Expected to Reach US$ 66.0 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Fermentation Chemicals Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the fermentation chemicals market was valued at US$ 47.4 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 66.0 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The metabolic process which converts sugar into acids, alcohol and gases is known to be fermentation. Fermentation process helps to speed up the reaction coz its catalyst property. Therefore, it is used in a wide range of end-use industries. Fermentation process is used as a vital raw material in the alcohol industry. Alcohol is the major product obtained from fermentation process. Alcohol market is the largest market boosting the growth of global fermentation chemicals in the market. It is produced by fermenting grains, grapes, etc. which give end product as beer, wine, spirits, etc. Among the listed end products, beer is considered to be the largest selling alcohol. Rising demand for alcohol has therefore led to growth of global fermentation chemicals market in 2016.

On the basis of product type, fermentation chemicals market is segmented into alcohol, enzymes, organic acid and others. Alcohol accounts for larger share of global fermentation chemicals market. Enzymes followed alcohol in terms of demand in the market. It accounted to be the second largest product segment of fermentation which is used in large number of end use industries. Organic acid are the third largest category in fermented products. They are widely used as food additives in the food industry. Products of fermentation are also used in other industries such as cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Cosmetic & pharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the growth of global fermentation chemicals market and is expected to rise in the near future.

Industrial applications accounted to be the major application segment with more than 15% share of global fermentation chemicals market. Fermentation chemicals are used for various industrial applications ranging from plastic, chemical, rubber, biofuel, leather and textile among others. Consumption of enzymes is the largest in terms of both volume and value in the detergent industry. The uses of enzymes have better ability to remove stains and make the detergent environmentally safe. Food & beverages accounted as the second largest application of fermentation chemicals market in 2016. Fermentation chemicals are used as food additives widely in the food & beverages industry. Hence, high demand is reported for fermentation chemicals from the food & beverages industry. Pharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the global fermentation chemicals market. Other applications such as plastic & fibers and others are also anticipated to boost market demand for fermentation chemicals during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

High demand from various end use industries

Cosmetic & pharmaceutical industry driving the growth of market

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for fermentation chemicals

Opportunities from increase in industrial applications

