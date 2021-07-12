Global Butyric Acid Market Is Projected To Reach USD 329.9 Million By 2022

In terms of revenue in 2014, the global market for Butyric Acid Market was calculated to be USD 120.0 million and is projected to reach USD 329.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse Full Report At https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/butyric-acid-market

The major factors driving the market growth of butyric acid are rising demand from various end user industries, ban on consumption of antibiotics in animal feed in some countries. However, unpleasant smell of butyric acid is the major factor inhibiting the market growth. Rising demand of renewable butyric acid from food and flavors industries can provide huge market potential over the coming years.

By application, rising demand from animal feed segment is influencing the overall market growth. In 2014, it accounted 40% share of the total market and projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is also one of the fastest growing market. The second biggest application segment is the chemicals intermediate at 23.4% in terms of value in 2014. However, pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness average growth rates during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2015 to 2022. India and China are the two major contributors towards the market growth. It is due to rising demand for meat, and food & flavors, increasing concerns for animal care. Asia Pacific was followed by North America and accounted for 30% share of the market in 2014 in terms of value. The market volume of butyric acid is comparatively low in the RoW region.

Some of the major players present in this market are Oxea Gmbh, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding Ab, Blue Marble Biomaterials, Llc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the butyric acid market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for butyric acid?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the butyric acid market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global butyric acid market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the butyric acid market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com