Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market to Reach US$ 57.8 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market (Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS), Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the energy management systems (EMS) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2015 to 2022, reaching US$ 57.8 Bn by 2022.

Browse the full Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/energy-management-systems-ems-market

Product and Market Insights

Energy management systems (EMS) are electronic devices that allow consumers to monitor, control, and manage their energy consumption optimally. The global energy management systems (EMS) market for building and residential applications is currently in the nascent stage of development. The industry has been committed towards developing a universal platform capable of addressing issues concerned with the interface, interoperability, and installation.

Competitive Insights

The global energy management systems (EMS) market is competitive and technology driven. Some of the leading players in the energy management systems (EMS) market include Honeywell International, Inc. (the U.S.), General Electric Company (the U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Johnson Controls, Inc. (the U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (the U.S.), and Emerson Electric Company (the U.S.) among others. The market competition is characterized by the presence of both and core solution providers and application sub-system suppliers. Their approach has been to offer energy management solutions as a part of home and industrial automation products and services. The new entrants in the energy management systems (EMS) market require substantial capital investment. Being a technology driven market, players entering the market are required to keep pace with the technological advancements and dedicate substantial budget for research and development activities. On the contrary, favorable government regulations promoting optimum energy consumption is expected to have positive impact on the new players entering the market. Thus, the existing energy management systems market poses moderate threat to new entrants.

Key Trends

Growing interest in residential demand response and roll-out of smart utility meters

Increasing efforts by manufacturers to develop multi-featured energy management systems capable of connecting with multiple control devices and being managed from a remote location

Growing desire to manage electricity consumption and curb electricity bills

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the energy management systems ems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for energy management systems ems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the energy management systems ems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global energy management systems ems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the energy management systems ems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com