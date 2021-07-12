Protein crystallization and crystallography market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing demand for protein therapeutics and rising investment to accelerate proteomics research are key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in protein crystallography

The global protein crystallization & crystallography market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for protein-based drugs, rapid advancements in proteomics research, and advancements in protein crystallography techniques are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of crystallization to elucidate membrane protein structure and increasing use of protein crystallization technique in various sectors such as chemicals, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Protein crystallization refers to the process of forming regular array of individual protein molecules into organized structures called crystals. Protein crystallization depends on solution that is supersaturated in the macromolecule but demonstrates conditions that do not disrupt its natural form. Protein crystals are generated for scientific and industrial purposes and are used to understand protein structure and interactions. Protein crystallization is considered a powerful tool for protein purification and to demonstrate chemical purity. This is expected to further boost adoption of protein crystallography techniques for understanding protein function and studying internal workings of a living cell. This is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Rigaku Corporation, Hampton Research, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Molecular Dimensions Ltd., Formulatrix, Inc., MiTeGen LLC, Biogenuix, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, and HiMedia Laboratories, among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market segmentation by type:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables Microplates 96 well-plates 48-well plates 24-well plates Crystal Mounts and Loops Reagents Kits/Screens Other Consumables

Instruments Liquid Handling Instruments Automated Manual Crystal Imaging Instruments

Software & Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes

Academic Institutes

The report focuses on evaluation of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



