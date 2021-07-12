slide stainers market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Technological advancements in laboratory infrastructure and surging demand for laboratory automation solutions is bolstering market growth

Market Size – USD 3.49 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Surging focus on pathology automation

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for advanced equipment in clinical research and diagnostic laboratories, increasing adoption of automated slide stainers, and technological advancements in laboratory instruments used in pathologies. Some other factors include growing emphasis on automation of pathological procedures, urgent need for improved laboratory efficiency and precise results, rising adoption of advanced diagnostic software, and increasing government spending on research & development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Rapidly increasing geriatric population worldwide, increasing healthcare burden driven by rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and surging healthcare expenditure are other factors expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

Slide strainers are devices used to automate the staining process of prepared cytology or histology tissue specimens. These devices diffuse dyes into the specimens through direct staining, indirect staining, mordant staining, or surface adsorption processes. The process of staining plays a vital role in the microscopic study of biological samples as it highlights connective tissue, muscle fibers, and cell populations and organelles. Slide strainers are widely used in cytopathology, histopathology, and hematology and help quantify specific compounds present in biological samples. Increasing adoption of automated slide stainers for automation of the staining process is a significant factor propelling market growth. These devices automate the staining process of hematologic smears, thereby automatically adjusting sample thickness and color intensity. One of the main advantages of automated slide stainers is that more than one staining process can be conducted at a time.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3970

The Slide Stainers market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Slide Stainers market. The global Slide Stainers market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Slide Stainers Market and profiled in the report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck Group, Biocare Medical, Sakura, Hardy Diagnostics, and General Data Company.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3970

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Slide Stainers Market Segmentation by Type:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Consumables & accessories

Equipment Manual slide staining sets Automated slide stainers



By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Immunohistochemistry

Hematoxylin and eosin

In situ hybridization

Cytology

Hematology

Microbiology

Special stains

By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/slide-stainers-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Slide Stainers market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Slide Stainers industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3970

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Size

Aminoglycosides Market Share

Insulin Pens Market Forecast

Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Emergency Ventilator Market Trends