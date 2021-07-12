NGS sample preparation market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Rising prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases along with technological advancements in NGS platforms are key factors fueling market growth

Market size: USD 1.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 19%, Market Trends: Rising demand for personalized medicines

The global NGS sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High adoption of NGS technology in diagnostics and development of cost-effective sequencing techniques are some key factors boosting market revenue growth.

Next generation sequencing technology helps in analyzing DNA and RNA sequence more accurately than other sequencing techniques, and involves less time and lower cost. Pre-sequencing methods help in generating high-quality and precise data more quickly. Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer along with growing adoption of NGS sample preparation in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine is augmenting growth of the NGS sample preparation market.

However, factors such as high costs of automated NGS sample preparation equipment and unavailability of advanced genetic testing centers is projected to impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Pacific Biosciences of California, Biomatters Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Congenica Ltd., DNASTAR, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Foundation Medicine, Genomatix GmbH, Macrogen, Myriad Genetics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Partek Incorporated, Perkin Elmer, and PierianDx.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the NGS Sample Preparation market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Based On Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Workstations

Reagents & Consumables

Based On Workflow (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Reagents & Consumables

Library Preparation DNA Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Targeted Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Others RNA Gene Expression Analysis Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Others Target Enrichment Targeted Seq WES Others Quality Control



Based On Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Based On Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

Based On End Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

