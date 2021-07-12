Viral Clearance Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Rising demand for biologics, increasing drug approvals and launch of new drugs, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are key factors expected to drive market growth

Market Size – USD 403.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D

The global viral clearance market size is expected to reach USD 1,967.68 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth include growing global healthcare burden due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing private and public funding for biopharmaceutical R&D, rising demand for biologics, and rapid rise in drug discovery and development processes. Technological advancements in nanofiltration and other viral removal methods are also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Viral clearance entails removal of viral contamination from biological products with the application of customized membranes or chromatography. Viral contamination is a common complication of majority human- and animal-derived biopharmaceuticals. Viruses can be accidently introduced into the manufacturing processes of biological products and can originate from cell lines, cell culture media or from equipment. It is imperative to perform viral testing studies and integrate viral clearance methods into manufacturing processes. Viral clearance studies are an important part of process validation and ensuring safety of drugs. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers have devised alternative methods to overcome viral contaminations caused by cell lines or culture media and this is expected to be a key factor driving market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., WuXi Biologics, Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Avance Biosciences Inc., BSL BIOSERVICE, Clean Cells, SGS S.A., Texcell, Inc., and Vironova Biosafety.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Viral Clearance Market segmentation by type:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Viral Removal Chromatography Nanofiltration Precipitation

Viral Inactivation Low pH Solvent Detergent Method Pasteurization Other Viral Inactivation Methods

Viral Detection

Viral Clearance Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Recombinant Proteins

Blood and Blood Products

Vaccines

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Viral Clearance market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Viral Clearance market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Viral Clearance Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Viral Clearance market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

