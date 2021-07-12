Ultrasound Systems Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2028 by Top Players GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation

The global Ultrasound Systems market report assesses the Ultrasound Systems industry in the global market with regards to the industry trends, industry growth, size, share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, cost analysis, market size in terms of value or volume, extensive profiling of the companies, competitive landscape, product portfolio, and other key elements during forecast period. The study also provides deeper insights into the market with regards to the scope and application of the market to impart a better understanding of the market.

Furthermore, the report covers various important aspects of the industry such current and emerging trends, updated outlines, growth factors, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, regulatory framework and government policies, macro and micro economic factors, and other factors that enable to draw projections for the estimated market growth in the forecast period.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Electronics , Ltd., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Carestream, Hologic, Mobisnate, and Chison Medical Imaging

Market Overview:

The advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing, blockchain, and other disruptive technologies and their rapid integration in pharma processes such as drug discovery and development, vaccine manufacturing, and advancement in clinical trials have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the industry. Improvement in fraud detection, rapid reduction in medical errors, and improvement of medicines has accelerated the adoption of AI and ML in the pharma industry.

COVID-19 has been a key factor driving the revenue growth of the market as it has increased the demand for medications, hospital facilities, and changed the way the pharma and biotech companies conduct their business. Rising adoption of telemedicine, increasing transparency in supply chain, and growing approvals to medications by regulatory authorities have further impacted the market growth over the recent past. Rapid digitization, increasing adoption of precision medicine, and robotics are expected to impact the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals over the coming years. Key companies operating in the market are leveraging advanced tech and R&D capabilities to gain a robust footing in the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global market based on different segments as follows.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound 3D & 4D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound



Therapeutic Ultrasound

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)



Device Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Colour Ultrasound

B/W Ultrasound

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems

Point-of-care (PoC) Ultrasound Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Radiology/General Imaging

Obstetrics/Gynaecology

Cardiology

Urology

Vascular

Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal

Pain Management

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Maternity Centres

Ambulatory Care Centres

Research and Academia

Other

The key regions assessed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market scope based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.

