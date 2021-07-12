Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2027

The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.11 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.43 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, chronic diseases, and premature births, high spending on health care and high demand for home care.

Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the leading disease-causing death, has driven the enteral formula market. Continuous clinical trials show the growth of new developments in products. Another key factor that positively impacts the growth of tube feeds is the increasing number of new product launches.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Victus Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Global Health Product Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Enteral Feeding Formulas market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, form, age, application, flavor and regional analysis.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Standard Formula

Specialty Formula

Blenderized Formula

Elemental Formula

Semi-Elemental Formula

Polymeric Formula

Fiber Supplemented Formula

Others

Age (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Infants

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Others

Flavor (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vanilla

Strawberry

Butter pecan

Unflavored

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oncology

Neurology

Diabetes

Critical care

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 with more than 38% market share. It is expected to grow the largest at USD 3.68 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer of the head and neck contributes to its increased revenue share due to the swallowing difficulties faced by these patients. In patients with head and neck cancer, significant weight loss is reported, which in turn drives demand for tube feeds. Nearly 40-50% of patients with head and neck cancer suffered from malnutrition before starting treatment.

The market for adults is expected to grow the largest at USD 7.26 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. One of the crucial factors driving growth is increased adoption of tube feeds among adults. Moreover, the commercial availability of adults for a large number of tube feeds also contributes to its increased share of revenue.

The market for standard formula is expected to grow the largest at USD 6.23 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Growing micro and macro-nutrient deficiency among hospital patients during both pre and post-surgery stimulates their demand. These tube feeds commonly contain proteins and polysaccharides for patients with no difficulty digesting and absorbing nutrients. The availability of wide range of standard formulas in combination with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations drives their growth…Continue

