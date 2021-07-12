Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Embolic Protection Devices market was valued at USD 393.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 751.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Embolic Protection Devices (EPDs) are those gadgets that are used both pre- and post-surgery. The primary use of this device is to capture the blood agglomerates and debris, which are plaques that fallout from the artery and floats loosely in the bloodstream during the surgical procedure. The accumulation of such agglomerates on the vessels of the patient would lead to blockages and edema. The instruments that are used to excavate such masses are termed as Embolic Protection Devices.

The various factors that are responsible for the hike in market growth are the increase in the prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), the rise in technological advancements in the Embolic Protection Devices, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to the American Heart Association, more than 92 million Americans are suffering from cardio-vascular diseases.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company) (US), Allium Medical Solutions (Israel), Contego Medical (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Silk Road Medical (US), Claret Medical (US), and Andioslide.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Embolic Protection Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Embolic Protection Devices market on the basis of device, material, indication, end-use and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Distal Filter Devices

Occlusion Devices Distal Occlusive Devices Proximal Occlusive Devices



Material Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Polyurethane

Nitinol

Indication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Neurovascular Diseases

Cardio-vascular Diseases

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Saphenous Vein Graft Disease

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s geriatric population will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. And hence the proportion at which the market would grow is expected to be much higher in the coming years.

In recent years, the growth attributed to the technological advancement of the material used in Embolic Protection Devices, Nitinol which is less reactive and invasive, was recently brought under this segment and would help the end-users to turn towards the surgical practices to be carried out, which would boost the sales in the forecast period.

The key players in this segment are undergoing quick advancements in the technology to fill the gap in the demands. For instance, Medtronic Company introduced the Ultra proximal protection device, which is a double occlusive balloon system that enhances proximal embolic protection prior to carotid lesions. The advancements in the technology for the Embolic Protection Devices would surge the demand.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement centers are observed to increase from 156 in 2012 to 511 in 2017 as per statistics in U.S. This traction in the surgical centers also implies that the need to undergo such surgeries is also increasing in faster pace and hence proportionately the demand for Embolic Protection Devices is also expected to propel in the forecast period.

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

