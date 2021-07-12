Medical Robots Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2027 by Top Players Medrobotics, Corindus, CMR Surgical, HistoSonics, Embodied

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.

The growing demand for medical robots in minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the product sale. Benefits offered by robotic surgery comprises of enhanced dexterity, greater visualization, greater precision. It is an advanced form of minimally invasive surgery, enabling surgeons to use a computer-controlled robot to operate in very tight spaces in the body that would else only be accessible through open surgery. Surgical robots are self-powered devices that can be programmed to assist in the setting and handling of surgical instruments, offering surgeons with greater flexibility, accuracy, and control. Developed by Virtual Incision Corp, the miniature robotic system provides assistance in performing minimally invasive colon resection procedures for people suffering from colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and diverticulitis.

Medrobotics, Corindus, CMR Surgical, HistoSonics, Embodied, EndoMaster, and ICan Robotics, among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

