Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed by manufacturers based either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Disease Type, End-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments & analyzers

Software & services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traditional diagnostic technique

Molecular diagnostic technique

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reference Laboratories

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Physician Offices

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Product Type, the Consumables segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The elevating demand for assays and reagents because of rising demand for IDD tests contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The increasing occurrence rate of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and growing geriatric population is resulting in increasing demand for IDD tests. The epidemic is resulting in the development of various commercial and in-house assays to detect the virus, which is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Technology, the Molecular diagnostic technique segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Molecular diagnostic technique is attributed to increasing demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction and Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Test. Furthermore, development of assays using this technology like molecular assays, the use of which is supported by WHO, is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Disease Type, the Hepatitis segment occupied the largest market share of more than 20.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Hepatitis diagnostics is attributed to elevating the adoption of developed technologies for hepatitis B diagnosis and high occurrence rate of the condition, particularly among individuals below forty years, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

Abbott has been expanding its accessibility to COVID-19 tests by elevating its production and shipping to customers. As of April 2020, the company has been manufacturing 50,000 tests per day.

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

