Genomics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The market will witness a huge surge as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A significant number of biotech firms are in the middle of the race to investigate the virus’s genome and are preparing a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unprecedented rate, and considerable funds are being put into the research. The companies are in trial, and the public and private sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine.

Key companies operating in the Genomics Market and profiled in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Genomics market on the basis of deliverables, technology, application, end user, and region:

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Instrument Reagent

Services Core Genomics Biomarker Translation NGS-Based Computational Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled the whole genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

NGS-based services held a major market share due to its adoption of whole-genome sequencing and application of the sequence databases for disease prognosis and screening. The demand is expected to grow owing to the expansion of the customer base from limited to academic and research centers to CROs, biotech, and pharma players.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which is boosting the demand for the market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.

A major goal of the genome in animal research is to use the information to enhance the response of animals to selection. The dairy industry witnessed an agri-dairy revolution with the implementation of genome-enables genetic predictions. In the U.S., more than 2 million dairy cattle from 5 breeds have incorporated genome information into the national dairy genetic evaluation. The impact on genetic improvement has been profound.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Genomics market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Genomics industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

