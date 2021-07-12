Biologics Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2026

The global Biologics market was valued at 324.78 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach 749.62 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.80%. The study covers Biologics, a drug that contains living organisms or their specific components or by-products. Biologic medicines are usually injected into the patient’s body because of its large molecular size (200-1000x) and fragile molecular structure. Parts of organisms like their cells, tissues, recombinant proteins, genes, allergens, blood or blood components, and vaccines are used in biologic drugs. Biologics are used for the treatment of various diseases and conditions like anemia, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases. Biologics are changing the ways doctors treat common conditions that have plagued individuals for years. Biologics have various potential advantages as they can, theoretically, be customized to hit specific ‘gene targets’ in the human body

Key Companies in the market include:

Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Novo Nordisk

Market segment analysis:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016 – 2026)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular Based Biologics

Gene Based Biologics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016 – 2026)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016 – 2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Biologics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

