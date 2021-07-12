Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Analysis 2021 with Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

The Automated Material Handling Manufacturing Market size is projected to reach USD 76.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 43.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2027.

Automated material handling equipment can automate the most tedious, tedious, and unsafe tasks on production lines in various industries. These equipment are used by end-users to improve quality, throughput, flexibility, and consistency, and to reduce operator ergonomic risks. Increase the efficiency of the production line and increase customer satisfaction by providing quality products in a timely manner. Automated material handling equipment offers numerous benefits, such as increased profits, improved production quality and quantity, time savings, reduced labor costs, and improved efficiency. It has many applications in a variety of industries including automotive, metal and heavy equipment, food and beverage, chemical, medical, and aviation. Therefore, these factors drive the growth of the automated material handling market.

Market Segments

By-Products:

Robots

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Industry

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

E-commerce

Healthcare

Key Players

Major players involved in the automated material handling equipment market include Daifuku (Japan), KION (Germany), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan), Honeywell International (US), Hyster-Yale Material Handling (US), Jungheinrich (Germany), Hanwha (South Korea), John Bean Technologies (US), KUKA (Germany), Beumer (Germany), KNAPP (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), TGW Logistics (Austria), and Viastore (Germany).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automated Material Handling Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.;

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

The market share of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

