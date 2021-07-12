Computer Vision Market expected to reach USD 13,472.43 million by 2028

Computer Vision systems are those systems which can see and understand the world around it just like humans; those are the computer capable of understanding digital image and videos. This is possible due to advancement in technology of vision systems, artificial intelligence, and computational power. The fundamental principles used in this systems are data or image acquisition, data or image processing, data or image classification.

The major factors driving the growth of the computer vision market are increasing adoption of AI, deep learning and technical advancements in hardware and software. Rising adoption of 3D inspection system over conventional inspection systems is increasing which is boosting the growth of the market. The security threats of neural networks and deep learning is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market as the threats are increased with the evolution of technology.

Computer vision market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 13,472.43 million by 2028.

Computer Vision market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the computer vision market are Texas Instruments Incorporated , Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keyence Corporation, Ametek Inc., Omron Corporation, , , Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Baumer, MVTECH Software GmbH, Clarifai Inc., Tordivel Inc., SICK AG, JAI A/S, CEVA Inc., Synopsys Inc., , Cadence Design Systems Inc., National Instruments Corp., Basler AG, and among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Computer Vision Market

On the basis of components, the global computer vision market has been segmented into hardware, software. In 2021, the hardware held a larger share in the market as the computer vision is dependent on hardware such as frame grabbers, cameras, optics, and many more, which are essential components for computer vision market.

On the basis of application, the global computer vision market has been segmented into quality assurance & inspection, positioning & guidance, identification, predictive maintenance. In 2021, quality assurance & inspection held a larger share in the market, as the companies perform quality assurance & inspection of their products before selling into market, which will help increase their revenue.

On the basis of vertical, the global computer vision market has been segmented into industrial and non industrial. In 2021, industrial category held the largest share in the market as large number of industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, semiconductor uses computer vision for various purposes.

On the basis of product, the global computer vision market has been segmented into smart camera-based computer vision systems and PC-based computer vision systems.

Country Level Analysis

The Computer Vision market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Computer Vision market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Computer Vision market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Computer Vision market.

Major Highlights of Computer Vision Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Computer Vision market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Computer Vision market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Computer Vision market.

