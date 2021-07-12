Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test Market Consumption to Grow at 9.3% CAGR, Mergers & Acquisitions analysis by 2026

The report Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test Market provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test market for 2016-2026. Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1640.4 million by 2026.

Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and orgnizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is excepted to subside and the global economy is excepted to recover.

Product values and regional markets are estimated by market analyst, data analyst and people from related industry, based on companys’ revenue and applications market respectively.

The report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading company.

BD, Abbot (Alere), Quidel, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meridian Bioscience, Analytik Jena, Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, BioMerieux, Sekisui Diagnostics, Response Biomedical, SA Scientific, DiaSorin (Focus Diagnostics), Wondfo, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy

Market Segment by Product Type

Digital RIDTs

Conventional RIDT

In 2018, Digital RIDTs accounted for a major share of 55.36% the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1039.09 million US$ by 2025 from 588.84 million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Product Application

Hospitals

POCT

Others

In Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market, the Hospitals holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach revenue of by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2019 and 2025.

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data and forecast to 2026. To understand the structure of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

