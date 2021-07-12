Cloud Managed Service Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Global Cloud Managed Services (CMS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 62.4 billion in 2020 to USD 116.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period 2021-2027.;

The adoption of cloud-managed services has increased as enterprises focus on key business operations. Business Services, Security Services, Network Services, Data Center Services, and Mobility Services are the major categories of Cloud Managed Services Market. Implementing these services can help businesses reduce IT and operational costs and increase their productivity.

Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

Government

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Service Type

Managed Network Services

Managed Infrastructure Services

Managed Data Center Services

Managed Security Services

Managed communication and collaboration services

Key Players

Some of the major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, and Huwaei Technologies. Accenture Plc, Nokia Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, DXC Technology, NEC Corporation.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Managed Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Managed Service Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Managed Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Cloud Managed Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Managed Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud Managed Service market.

The market share of the global Cloud Managed Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud Managed Service market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud Managed Service market.

