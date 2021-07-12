Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled xyz with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This report is quite useful to find out the general market conditions and tendencies. It also estimates the probable market for a new product to be launched in the market. This also Report has compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 167.32 billion by 2025, from USD 112.97 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market, By Age (Children, Teenager, Elder), External Causes (Falls, Motor Vehicle–Traffic Injury, Sports, Other), Treatment (Surgery, Drugs), End-User (Hospitals, Neurologist Centers, Pharmacy, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global traumatic brain injuries treatment market are

Zimmer Biomet,

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc,

TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Ischemic,

Grace Laboratories LLC.

Cognosci,

Medicortex,

Amarantus BioScience Holdings,

Aldagen,

NeuroScience Pharmaceuticals,

Targacept,

Amarantus BioScience Holdings,

Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc,

Banayan Biomarkers Inc

among others.

Market Definition:

Every year traumatic brain injuries (TBI) contribute a considerable amount of cases around the world. TBI can be characterized as damage to the brain coming about because of remotely exacted injury bringing about harm to the brain cells and veins. The signs and side effects of TBI may show up not long after the head injury or may once in a while take a few days to a long time to show up. TBI can be arranged as gentle, direct and extreme brain damage. In the event of mellow damage a patient encounters a short blackout and in uncommon circumstances may prompt enduring practical brain changes. According to article published recently by the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) every day 138.0 people in the U.S. die from TBI. Furthermore, in 2010 estimates the U.S. approximately 2.5 million emergency department visits and hospitalization were associated with TBI cases. Hence increasing number of TBI cases around the globe will drive the market for traumatic brain injuries treatment market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidence of falls cases along with accidental cases

Extensive R&D by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientists

Large number of clinical trials are conducted worldwide

Low societal awareness

Delayed diagnosis and low government funding in TBI treatment research

Market Segmentation:

By age the market is segmented into children, teenager, and elder.

On the basis of external causes the market is segmented into falls, motor vehicle–traffic injury, sports and other.

On the basis of treatments the market is segmented into surgery and drugs. Drugs are sub segmented into anti-anxiety agents, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, analgesics, anti-convulsants, anti-coagulants and other.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, neurologist centers, pharmacy and other.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:-

S.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

K.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia,

China,

India,

South Korea,

Japan,

Australia,

Singapore,

South Africa

Brazil

among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2013, DARPA awarded USD 6.0 million to develop nanotech therapy for combating TBI to a team from University of California San Diego. Nanotechnology offers chances to overcome this physiological challenge of blood-brain barrier to deliver therapeutics.

In August 2018, Arkansas Children’s Hospital agrees to acquire TRIUX™ neo for functional brain imaging. This will help in the detection capability when diagnosing patients across a wide spectrum including epilepsy, brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and autism.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global traumatic brain injuries treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

