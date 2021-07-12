Pat MV Rising Star in The Music World Talks About Music

Once in a while someone comes along in the music world that stands out. We have had 50 Cent, Eminem, and Macklemore. Now we have Pat MV, who is making waves around the world. The New York artist whose parents divorced at an early age has been gaining some strong recognition for his music.

When he was nine years old, he picked up a guitar wanting to learn a new musical skill. Who would have thought some years later that little lad would go on to achieve 60,000 streams on Spotify within the first week of releasing his first offering?

Pat MV who dreamt as a little boy of pleasing people with his music has now achieved his dream. He has become one of the most exciting names in the music world, gaining fans from all corners of the world.

The New York artist who wants all young people to follow their dreams no matter if that is in music, tv, or a job they would love to do, has said he is excited about the future. So, we decided to sit down with Pat MV and learn more about him and what makes him tick. This is what he had to say.

First of all, please introduce yourself. “My name is Pat MV, I’m from Mount Vernon New York. I have been taking rap seriously from a year now.

What age were you when you first became interested in music? “Around 8 years old. I woke up to go to school one day and my grandma and grandfather had bought me a Guitar and Piano Keyboard. I invested all my time in learning how to play guitar but didn’t really do well with the piano keyboard.”

Can you remember the first album you bought, and be honest now, even if it was The Backstreet Boys, you have to be honest? Good question, it’s hard to remember straight off the bat like that … Oh, nevermind, It was G-Unit’s beg for mercy album. At the time I was growing up 50 Cent was still very popular, so I bought a couple of albums he dropped.”

So, what type of music did you listen to when you were growing up? “I listened to a lot of Brazilian music and Hip Hop.”

Did this type of music inspire the type of music you perform today? “Hip Hop, Yes. Brazilian music, No. But it for sure made me educate myself musically because it influenced me into playing guitar and singing even though today, I rap. Playing an instrument gives you a deeper understanding of music and makes the learning process related to music much easier. “

What age were you when you thought I could become an artist? “Growing up with Brazilians I’ve always wanted to be a Brazilian music singer since I was 9 but things eventually faded away because things are more complicated being that I live in the US and would be home sick if I ever left for good. I never tried making my own rap lyrics until last year when Covid was still on the rise, and I was bored out of my mind on lockdown, so I picked a drill beat off YouTube and found success putting rhymes together instantly. That’s when I saw i really had potential. “

You were brought up by your mum after your mum and dad got divorced, how did your mum feel when you told her that you wanted to become an artist instead of getting a normal job? “I still work part time to invest in my music and saving to invest in real estate, but I found a bit of success in music fast and it keeps growing so she didn’t even have time to think anything negative about it. But even if she did, she always supports me in what I want to do.”

You have been described as One Of New York’s Rising Stars, why do you feel you have gained so much attention? “Honestly I feel that people identify themselves with the stories and topics I address in my music. I think that plays a big role in music, having things in common with your listeners. “

The music industry has received a lot of bad press recently with the likes of Taylor Swift at war over her song rights, and other artists who believe they have been taken advantage of, does this not worry you? “No because I started in an era where artists that are independent are proving that you don’t need to sign a deal that doesn’t favor you for success and I’ll always be indie. It could all be done with just yourself or a small team of people you trust. Artists like Taylor Swift started back when being independent wasn’t really a thing and they were convinced into signing deals that wouldn’t favor them so much. I hope these artists get out these deals and keep their rights for future projects as indie artists. “

You released a new single Our Year, which has gained a lot of exposure this year, what is the story behind the single? “I just wanted to make a Summer vibe type of song that people could enjoy. There isn’t really a story behind it. “

Do you find it easy to write your own music, and what is your process, do you come up with the lyrics first or the tune? “Starting songs are easy, the difficult part is finishing them and sometimes I just run out of ideas. My process starts by listening to hundreds of beats and whichever one inspires me to create melodies the most I add lyrics to them. “

You have gained fans from all corners of the world, do you have any plans to tour the likes of the UK, Australia, and Canada? “Definitely, The UK are one of if not the main pioneers for what the drill scene is around the world today. But I for sure also have love for Australia and Canada also and will go ASAP.”

We have just gone through one of the most shocking experiences of our generation with the COVID19 pandemic, how did this affect you? “Thankfully I’ve been ok despite all the chaos that went on this past year due to covid and as weird as it seems if it wasn’t for Covid locking us down and making us bored I probably wouldn’t have experimented with making my own music and finding the success I’m finding today. “

How much support did you receive when you started your musical journey, and what has been the best piece of advice you have ever received? “I’ve been supported by only a couple of friends in the beginning. Most of the support i get are from people i don’t even know from all over the US and across the world. The best piece of advice i’ve recieved might sound like a cliche but it’s to stay persistant. “

If you could perform with any artist in the world, who would it be and why? “Right now, anybody who has good music, i don’t really have one artist in specific.”

Is there a tune out there that you wished you had written? “ Yes , Welcome To Brixton by SR is super wavy . The flow is sick. “

If you could perform anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? “MSG or Barclays Center would be epic but really anywhere where my music is playing the most. I don’t really have a specific place yet. We’ll see what the future holds. “

A lot of young people who tell their parents or teachers they want to become an artist get told to stop dreaming and to get a proper job, what would you say to those people? “Parents and teachers are right to a certain extent. Being an artist should never be a child’s main focus. They should have the right to dream but their main focus should be on building a reliable future while they also pursue to be an artist because nothing is guaranteed no matter how much talent you have but never stop dreaming. “

So, what can we expect from you in the near future? “I’m working on a drill EP and am going to drop a music video for my upcoming release that will be included in the EP soon. “

Check out Pat MV and see what all the fuss is about.

