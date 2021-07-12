Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

The Cloud Infrastructure Market is projected to reach USD 209.66 billion by 2027 from USD 101.42 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2027.

Cloud infrastructure includes the essential components required for cloud computing. Cloud computing involves providing computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the Internet. IT, e-commerce, telecommunications, and media, telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and retail are sectors that have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance day-to-day operations.

Market Segments

By Type:

Hardware

Services

By End-use Industry:

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods & retail

Telecommunications & ITES

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education & Research

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting Services

Key Players

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Private Limited

Wipro Limited

Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited

Netmagic Solutions Private Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google India Private Limited

IBM India Private Limited

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Infrastructure industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Infrastructure Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Infrastructure Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Cloud Infrastructure Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Infrastructure Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud Infrastructure market.

The market share of the global Cloud Infrastructure market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud Infrastructure market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud Infrastructure market.

