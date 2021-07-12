Air Insulated Switchgear Market Sales Register Moderate Single Digit Growth Between 2018 And 2028

The new report on the global Air Insulated Switchgears market gives estimations of the size of the international market and the overall size and share of key regional segments

The recent report published by the Fact.MR includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Air Insulated Switchgears market. Severe economic crisis is being faced by each and every country in the world. This has affected each and every market in the world and it will take a good amount of time to recover.

The Air Insulated Switchgears market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also forecasts market development during the forecast period. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Air Insulated Switchgears market.

For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview of the Air Insulated Switchgears and its classification.

With the surge in demand for electrical power, the power companies worldwide have been striving to make power available wherever and whenever it is needed.

This has augmented the demand for air insulated switchgears globally. Besides controlling the power flow, air insulated switchgears also ensures that system failures remain limited to a defined area which guarantees overall network stability. This has further kept the global demand for air insulated switchgears aloft.

Asia-Pacific with its large population and thus, higher power demand is the largest market for air insulated switchgears. Besides, North America and Europe are the other two important markets for air insulated switchgears.

The Air Insulated Switchgears market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Air Insulated Switchgears market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Air Insulated Switchgears market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the Air Insulated Switchgears market.

Transmission and distribution continues to be the largest end user for air insulated switchgears

The key end users of air insulated switchgears include companies in the business including transmission and distribution, manufacturing and processing, infrastructure and transportation. Marine is one of the sectors where the demand for air insulated switchgears have been gaining prominence.

ABB has been focusing on marine sector with its UniGear air insulated switchgears. The demand for UniGear with its reduced weight and differentiating feature of being used in shore connection solutions has been gaining traction.

The demand for air insulated switchgears have been highest from transmission and distribution end-user industry. Based on voltage range, the air insulated switchgear market is segmented into 3kV-36kV and greater than 36kV.

The 3kV-36kV segment of air insulated switchgears has been generating the highest demand and growing at the highest pace. In terms of installation, the indoor installation of air insulated switchgears has been predominant, while the other installation type being outdoor installation.

Large number of air insulated switchgear manufacturers- tough competition ahead

There are a few industries that use air insulated switchgears, though the number of its providers is large. This has instilled a high degree of competition in the air insulated switchgears market.

While the Tier 1 players in the air insulated switchgears market include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation, Tier 2 players include Larsen & Toubro, Toshiba, Crompton Greaves, Elatec Power Distribution etc.

Besides, there are several other international and regional players, who are intensifying the market competition. The Tier 1 players have a defined set of customers who prefer products from them only, largely due to their high brand image. The Tier 2 and Tier 3 players on the other hand mostly target smaller companies with flexible or lower budget.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the key trends that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future of the global Air Insulated Switchgears market.

Asia-Pacific to be the most attractive market for air insulated switchgear Asia-Pacific has not only been the largest market for air insulated switchgears but demand in this region is also growing at the highest pace. The growing need for alternative energy such as renewable power has led to a constant surge in the demand of air insulated switchgears. The US$ 110 Bn infrastructure investment of Japan is anticipated to create voluminous demand for air insulated switchgears in the country.

Safety – a key concern for air insulated switchgears manufacturers The manufacturers of air insulated switchgears are focusing to highlight the safety features of their air insulated switchgear offerings. Compartmentalized air insulated switchgears are the preferred choice among the consumers due to higher safety profile. The independence of air insulated switchgears from extreme environments including dust and pollution is another key area being focused by the manufacturers. Protection against accidental contact when the breaker is isolated or withdrawn has been emerging as the need of the hour for air insulated switchgear end users.

