Increasing Number Of Malnourished Population Drive Demand Of Market For Single-cell Protein

Introduction

With continuous rise in the global population, the demand for food is also increasing at a rapid pace. Also, the global shortage of food and feed has prompted researchers to look for means to improve protein production.

Single-Cell Protein is dehydrated microbial cell cultures or extracted from pure or mixed cultures of algae, yeast, fungi, and bacteria. They can be used as a feed and protein supplement with yeast and bacteria—the most acceptable microorganisms for Single-Cell Protein.

The global Single-Cell Protein market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future attributable to the growing demand for food supplements as a result of increasing number of malnourished population.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Segmentation

The global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented by species, feedstock, application, and region. On the basis of Species Single-Cell Protein Market is Segmented into:-

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Algae yeast and bacteria are the most common types of species utilized as the important sources of Single-Cell Protein for making food and feed supplements.

On the basis of feedstock, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global single protein market is segmented into:

Food and beverages Fortified Food Fortified Beverages

Animal feed Poultry Feed Ruminant Feed Swine Feed Aqua Feed Others

Dietary supplements

Others.

Single-Cell Proteins have applications in food as the important source of protein, vitamin, and to improve the nutritive value of several foods including baked products, soups, ready-to-serve-meals, in diet recipes and others, while in animal nutrition they are widely used for fattening calves, poultry, pigs and fish breeding.

Apart from this, Single-Cell Protein also finds application in paper processing, leather processing and as foam stabilizers.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Single-Cell Protein Sales research study analyses Single-Cell Protein market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

On the basis of geography, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe are expected to have significant revenue shares in the global Single-Cell Protein market over the forecast period as changing lifestyle and increasing demand for value-added food products have increased the consumption of food with additional nutritional value in the regions.

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the overall Single-Cell Proteins market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Single-Cell Protein Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Single-Cell Protein industry research report includes detailed Single-Cell Protein market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Single-Cell Protein Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Single-Cell Protein manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

The key players in single-cell protein market are Charoen Pokphand Food PCL, Novus International, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, BioProcess Algae, LLC, Calysta, Inc.

Unibio A/S, Devenish Nutrition Limited, Biomin Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Lallemand Inc., Alltech Inc., Willow Ingredients Limited, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. The company is focusing on business expansion through expanding their production capacities.

