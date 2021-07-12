Gait Trainer Market Is Driven By Increasing Stroke Cases And Accidents Across The Globe

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Gait Trainer Market (Type (Gait Trainer Walker, Adult, Pediatric, Treadmill System, Exoskeleton); Application (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Center, Homecare Setting)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall gait trainer market worldwide was valued at US$ 303.0 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global gait trainer market is highly driven by increasing number of patients suffering from various stokes and accident and are unable to walk. Gait trainer is a portable equipment which are used by various patients, infants and others to make balance. Various hospitals, clinic and rehab centers are adopting these devices for patient care. Moreover, the availability of custom based devices are also anticipating in the growth of the market.

There are various benefits of using gait trainer such as it helps in improving socio-emotional and psychological aspects, lower risk of pressure sores, improvement in lung function, improvement in circulation, prevention of contractures and increased motion, improved cognition growth with environmental exploration, prevention of contractures and increased motion and others, which are also some of the factors that directly and directly plays a vital role in the growth of the market.

Based on application, the gait trainer market has been segmented as hospitals, rehabilitation center, and homecare setting. Hospital segment is considered to be the dominating segment with a more than 40% of the market share due to increasing use of gait trainer in hospitals and their early adoption by the segment. Moreover, the increasing number of accidents, strokes and aged population is also fueling the growth of the hospital segment.

Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to increasing investment made by various companies in the regions. Additionally, the increasing number of elderly population, infants, and others are considered as a major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing accidents, strokes and other disease which affects the walking ability of a person are also contributing in the growth of the market. The presence of developing economies in the region with high population such as in China and India in the region is also driving the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the gait trainer market include Rifton Equipment, Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Otto Bock Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hocoma AG, Rex Bionics Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Alter G Inc., medica Medizintechnik GmbH, Meyland Smith A/S, and Biodex Medical Systems.

