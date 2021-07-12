Military Communications Market Is Driven By Increasing Requirement To Replace The Aging Communication Equipment

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Military Communications Market (Communication Type (Airborne Communication, Air-Ground Communication, Underwater Communication, Ground-Based Communication, Ship borne Communication); Component (Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems, Communication Management Systems); Application (Command and Control, Routine Operations, Situational Awareness, Others); End User(Land Forces, Naval Forces, Air Forces)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”,the overall military communications market worldwide was valued US$32.20 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global military communications market is highly driven by the increasing number of satellites usage by various military and defense agencies to improve their communication on land, water or air. Additionally, the ever-growing requirement for secure and reliable communications in the military sector, digitalization, modernization and replacement of old equipment and devices is an essential step for the sector. In July 2018, Systematic launched IRIS Forms 5.6 which was developed to support complex geometries and simplify information from complexity which allows the militaries to analyze, comprehend, and manage information with ease. Moreover, in May 2018, Raytheon had expanded its presence for its forest-based manufacturing center in East Mississippi (US), which has new radar manufacturing center campus, for integration, testing, and production of S-band radars. These activities allow the companies to strengthen its portfolio of electronic warfare solutions and airborne radar.

Based on end-user, the military communications market has been segmented as land forces, naval forces, and air forces. The land force is accounted to dominate the segment and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, with more than 1/3rd of the market share. The land forces/ armies are very much dependent on the ground-based communication systems for sharing the essential information for updating the position and situation on the battlefield. The military communication is also required to secure the information from the enemy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the presence of growing and developing countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others which are highly investing in the market to increase their communication capacity and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Further, the increasing terrorist activities in the region are a major factor which is driving the military communication market in the region.

Some of the prominent players operating in the military communications market include Alcatel, Airbus SAS, BAE Systems plc., General Dynamics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, and Raytheon Company.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/military-communication-market

The Global Military Communications Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Communication Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the military communication market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for military communication?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the military communication market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global military communication market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the military communication market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com