Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Mobile satellite services (MSS) is a satellite-based communications system that offers the facilities typically available in a conventional terrestrial network. These networks provide various users globally with data and voice communication services. Satellites played a crucial role in the development of the communications, media and technology industries around the world.

Mobile satellite services (MSS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on mobile satellite services (MSS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Rising integration demands of satellite, emerging advancements in digital technology and increasing demand for mobility are the factors driving the growth of the mobile satellite services (MSS) market. Policy and regulatory issue and congestion of frequency bands and orbits are the factors restraining the mobile satellite services (MSS) market. Reliability in quality of service acts as an opportunity of the mobile satellite services (MSS) market. Under-utilization of satellite capacity is one of the challenges of the mobile satellite services (MSS) market.

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the mobile satellite services (MSS) market report are Ericsson Inc., Globalstar Inc., Inmarsat Holdings Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Orbcomm Inc., Echostar Corporation, Intelsat General Corporation, Singtel Ltd., VirSat Inc., Telstra Corporation Ltd., ViaSat Ltd., Thuraya Telecommunications Co., Intelsat, ORBCOMM, Kongsberg, Ligado Networks, Mitsubishi Electric, SpaceQuest, TerreStar, Comtech Telecommunications among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

On the basis of service, the mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented into video services, voice services, data services and tracking and monitoring.

Based on access type, the mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented into land mobile, maritime and aeronautical.

Based on industry vertical, the mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented into oil and gas, media and entertainment, mining, military and defense, aviation, transportation and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market.

Major Highlights of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

