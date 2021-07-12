Global Trade Surveillance Market to Reach US$ 2,699.5 Mn by 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Trade Surveillance Market (By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Deployment (On-premises, and Cloud), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global trade surveillance market is expected to reach US$ 2,699.5 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing market manipulation and fraud cases has triggered the need for market surveillance. Recently reported NSE algo trading case and Apple’s insider trading case are the two main examples that supports increasing manipulation cases. To prevent this, governments in many regions have designed trade regulations and also impose heavy penalty to the financial institutions or the individuals who violate the law. In addition, need of high frequency trading and real time surveillance has forced the marketers to incorporate Big Data analytics in the trade surveillance system. Furthermore, increasing number of trades generate huge amount of data that obstructs the surveillance community to capture and recall the important historical data related to the trade. Big Data collect, classify, and analyze huge volume of data to derive information that further helps in making logical business driven decision.

The global trade surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and geography. Services segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is anticipate to the fast deployment of cloud-based solutions in small, medium, and large enterprises. In addition, high cost of trade surveillance and extra cost associated with the establishment of separate monitoring team and their related software generate ample opportunity for the service providers to drive the market. Furthermore, integration of new technology such as big data into trade surveillance system strengthen the demand of services related to trade surveillance in the near future.

Asia Pacific witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of trades in the region. In December 2018, UNESCAP reported double digit growth in the Asian merchandise trade . In addition, the region is the most attractive destination for foreign direct investment that drive its growth in the coming years. However, Europe dominated the global trade surveillance market in the year 2018. The prime reason behind the significant share of the region is prior adoption of trade regulations in the region. In addition, establishment of separate federal authorities in each country empowers the government to maintain the regulation across the region drive the rising demand of market surveillance solutions.

Some of the major players profiled in the global trade surveillance market report include CRISIL Ltd., Nasdaq, Software AG, FIS, IPC, SIA S.P.A., Cinnober, B-Next, Nice Systems, Aquis Technologies, and ACA Compliance Group among others.

