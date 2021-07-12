Fiber Cleavers Market To Be Driven By The Rapidly Growing Fiber Optic Network Deployment Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Fiber Cleavers Market (Type – Hand Held Cleaver and Bench Top Cleaver; Application – Telecom/Datacom, CATV and Broadcasting, Military/Aerospace, Power and New Energy, Healthcare and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall fiber cleaver market worldwide was valued at US$ 40.25 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The overall fiber cleaver market is highly driven by deployment of the fiber-optic cable assemblies in the data centers, along with the continuous deployment of the FTTH or fiber-to-the-home, and other types of optical fiber deployment. The requirement for the rugged, easy-to-use, accurate and durable fiber-optic planning & preparation and termination of devices are increasing in terms of market demand. Major market players like Fujikura, Furukawa, Sumitomo Electric, Mayflex and Thorlabs are coming up with newly developed technologies in terms of usage of fiber cleavers across the value chain of the optical fiber industry. FTTH is a very popular integrated communication tool which uses fiber optic technology for the purpose of enabling much faster and more effective ways of communication. This technology connects the homes to the operator using the optic fiber wire. FTTH requires heavy usage of fiber cleaver and is also the most advanced technology for the purpose of building next generation of the communication network. For example, fiber connections are being used by more than 130+ million homes across different parts of the world.

There has been a very high demand for the fiber cleavers capable of cleaving single mode, multimode, single fiber & upto 24 fiber ribbon fibers, very high precision desktop cleaver provide up to 48,000 single cleaves. Growing adoption of angled optical fiber cleaver, cladding type fiber cleaver and blade cleavers is anticipated to open up new opportunities for the growth of the fiber cleaver market during forecast period. Better automated scoring mechanism and streamlined cleaving process is also projected to foster the growth of the fiber cleaver market value.

Based on type, bench top cleaver is being used for the fiber cleaving is projected to maintain fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment is followed by the hand held cleaver. Bench top cleavers are most widely used cleavers in the fiber optic industry. They use diamond or tungsten blade for the purpose of providing the nick in fiber and then tension is applied to fiber for the purpose of creating cleaved end face. Further, based on application, telecom industry continues to enjoy the major market share throughout the forecast period. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific dominates the market with highest revenue share. Asia Pacific region employed closely 160,000 fiber stripper and new fiber cleaver units in the year 2016. China, Korea & Japan are the leading consumers of fiber cleaver and the fiber stripper units , but it is also estimated that India as the rapid adopter of the optical fiber communication technologies in the APAC region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Mayflex, Fujikura, Furukawa, Thorlabs, Sumitomo Electric, AFL, OrienTek, Vytran, Huihong Technologies, Techwin, Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/fiber-cleavers-market

The Global Fiber Cleavers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the fiber cleavers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for fiber cleavers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the fiber cleavers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global fiber cleavers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the fiber cleavers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com