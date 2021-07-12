VR Display Screens Market To Grow With A CAGR Of 20.0% From 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “VR Display Screen Market (Product – LED, OLED; Application –VR Headsets, VR Play-station) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall VR display screen market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The overall VR display screen market is highly driven by the rapidly growing demand for VR technology. VR is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world. The VR display screen market is highly driven by virtual reality market and is expected to reach by USD 48.5 Bn and shall grow at a CAGR of over 40%. The growth in medical and consumer electronics based VR applications is anticipated to drive the VR display screen market. As a result of these features, we are expecting high growth in VR display screen market during the forecast period.

Based on application, VR headset segment led the market with a significant contribution in VR display screen market revenue. The demand for VR headset has increased due to its integration in multimedia devices yielding in a better experience for the users. The VR headset market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Further, amalgamation of virtual reality in devices has low operative costs which further drive the demand for VR headset by the manufacturers. On account of all these factors, we are expecting the VR headset segment to continue led the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the market for VR display screen. With increasing adoption of technological products in North America, the region has the highest market share. Asia Pacific is set to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as Korea and China shall lead the market. Further, the growth of gaming market along with smart devices in the region is driving the growth for the VR display screen market. As a result of these factors, we are expecting Asia Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global VR Display Screen Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Samsung, LG, JDI, Visionox, BOE, CSOT, DJI and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the vr display screen market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for vr display screen?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the vr display screen market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global vr display screen market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the vr display screen market worldwide?

