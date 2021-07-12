Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market Is Expected To Be Governed By Increase In Demand Especially From Civil Airport Applications

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Ground Power Unit Market (Type – Mobile and Fixed; Application – Civil Airport, Business Airport, Military Airport and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall ground power unit market worldwide was valued at US$ 7.63 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Ground power unit is a fixed power supply for aircraft parked on the ground or a vehicle capable of power. A GPU may refer to a specific power supply, battery power supply, or a combination of both. Power sources might be an airport-based dedicated generator or central station. Ground power unit is the term given to equipment which, while on the ground, power or start aircraft. A GPU may refer to a specific power supply, battery power supply, or a combination of both. There is also a kind of ground power unit known as an aircraft. Ground power unit is one of the paramount ground support equipment used on the ground to save flight energy for aircraft GSE maintenance purposes.

By type, the global GPU market is segmented into mobile and fixed. The mobile segment accounted for more than 75% share in 2018. This is majorly due to increasing demand from military airports and dedicated governmental airport authorities. Moreover, increasing demand for movable units to achieve productivity and cost efficiency are some other factors driving the demand for this segment. By application, the civil airports segment led the market with the largest share owing to huge fleet size of commercial aircrafts. Also, increased air traffic on account of increased consumer spending and rising disposable incomes is another key aspect driving the demand for commercial aircrafts which in turn is driving the global market.

Generators installed in the engines or the auxiliary power unit carried by most of them are normally supplying electrical power to the systems of an aircraft. All those saucers consume jet fuel during the operation of the aircraft. The GPU is therefore very useful when aircraft are parked in this area for a long time (overnight) or when noise is of major concern, preventing the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) from being operated.

Geographically, North America and Europe lead the overall market, sales in Asia Pacific regions such as China and Japan are expected to see significant growth in the future. North America holds the largest market share, selling more than 8700 units in 2018, followed by Europe, selling around 7000 units and market share of 33%. Increasing tourism in Europe is a major factor leading to an increased demand for commercial aircraft fleet. This is one of the major indirect drivers of ground power unit market in the region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Powervamp, ITW GSE, Acsoon, JBT Corporation, Tronair, Textron GSE, Guinault, GUANGTAI, Power Systems International Limited, GB Barberi, and Red Box International among others. TLD GSE is GPU’s leading manufacturer with approximately 20% of GPU sales in 2018.

