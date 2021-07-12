Plastic Furniture Market Research, Growth Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

The global market for plastic furniture has been witnessing healthy growth with commercial sector accounting for more than one-third share of the market revenues. However, with the increasing growth of the construction industry worldwide, especially in developing countries, the demand for plastic furniture is expected to surge significantly in the residential sector.

The Market Research Survey of Plastic Furniture by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Plastic Furniture as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Plastic Furniture with key analysis of Plastic Furniture market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

In Brief

The plastic furniture market grew at 4.4% CAGR between 2013 and 2017, as the market gained momentum with development of high-performance plastic materials suitable for manufacturing durable plastic furniture.

The market landed US$ 23.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness 5.3% y-o-y by the end of 2019. Manufacturers will continue to launch innovative materials and designs of plastic furniture to capitalize on lucrative sales opportunities.

With the rapidly growing demand for low-priced designer furniture across the world, the global market for plastic furniture is expected to grow at an incremental 6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.

South Asia is currently the leading market for plastic furniture as increasing disposable income of consumers in India and Indonesia is boosting the sales of plastic furniture in the region.

Key questions answered in Plastic Furniture Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Plastic Furniture Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Plastic Furniture segments and their future potential? What are the major Plastic Furniture Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Plastic Furniture Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Plastic Furniture market.

Identification of Plastic Furniture Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Plastic Furniture market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Plastic Furniture Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Plastic Furniture Market Survey and Dynamics

Plastic Furniture Market Size & Demand

Plastic Furniture Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Plastic Furniture Sales, Competition & Companies involved

