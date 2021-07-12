IP Intercom Market Growth Driven By Increasing Demand From Residential Sector

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “IP Intercom Market (Application – Automotive, Commercial, Residential, Government, Others; Type – Visible and Invisible) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall IP intercom market worldwide was valued at US$ 0.94 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing demand for these devices is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period in the security and surveillance sector. IP intercom equipment is widely installed at the entry-exit points of offices, societies, and buildings, among others, as audiovisual communication systems. These devices transmit a visitor’s audio and visual information to the user-accessed telephones, loudspeakers, walkie talkie, etc. It is anticipated that rapid urbanization will create lucrative growth opportunities for market participants in different economies. Increased automation of buildings drives the adoption of IP intercom devices in residential and commercial buildings.

In addition, increasing smart homes popularity is expected to create lucrative market opportunities. Furthermore, various government initiatives are expected to drive the market further towards the development of smart cities. Also contributing to market growth is the introduction of advanced audiovisual security systems that provide a higher level of security for residential buildings and offices.

In 2018, North America led the global market for IP intercom devices in terms of revenue share. It is expected to retain its leading position over the forecast years due to smart city initiatives in economies like the U.S. and Canada. It is expected that the development of several initiatives such as smart buildings and smart transport will create lucrative opportunities for growth for the major players. Rapid growth in the residential and commercial sector of the region is also expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. The regional market of APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to see significant growth due to the increasing development of the ICT industry, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. Another key factor driving the growth of the Latin American IP intercom market is the increasing number of players in these countries

Some of the prominent players in the IP Intercom market and profiled in the study include Alpha Communications; Aiphone Co., Ltd.; Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.; Comelit Group S.P.A.; Honeywell International Inc.; Godrej.Com; Panasonic Corporation; Legrand; Siedle & Sohne OHG and Samsung among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ip-intercom-market

The Global IP Intercom Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the ip intercom market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for ip intercom?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the ip intercom market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global ip intercom market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the ip intercom market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com