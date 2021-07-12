Flame Retardant Type Microducts To Foresee The Fastest Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Microducts Market (Type – Direct Install Type, Direct Burial Type and Flame Retardant Type; Application – FTTX Networks, Backbone Networks and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall microducts market worldwide was valued at US$ 0.23 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Microducts are small ducts for small fiber optic cables to be installed. They are usually 4 to 18 mm in size and are connected in larger ducts as bundles. Microducts are generally flexible, small or semi flexible ducts crafted to furnish continuous, clean and low friction paths for the placement of optical cables with relatively low tension limits. The duct manufacturer will extrude the duct directly over the optical cable when the cable is pre-installed. During the manufacturing process, tight control of the duct temperature is essential to ensure that the duct does not adhere to the cable when it cools. To ensure that no damage has occurred, all the fibers in the optical cable must be tested at the completion of the process.

The slowdown in global economic growth has also had an impact on the micro-products industry, but has maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past four years. Although, increasing demand from electrical and electronics applications as well as rising usage of microducts in residential electrical applications are some factors driving the global market. Moreover, increasing usage of microducts in commercial building & construction end use as well as rising usage in several automotive wiring harness applications are some other key elements anticipated to supplement the market growth. In addition, major players are focusing on developing novel microduct products in order to the ever increasing global demand especially from niche application segments. Use of microducts in fiber optics is anticipated to pose lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global microduct market over the forecast period.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 62% share in the global microducts market. This is majorly due to increasing demand from U.S. and several developed European countries viz. Germany, UK and France. Also, developing countries such as Russia, Poland and Czech Republic are anticipated to pose lucrative opportunities over the foreseeable years. Furthermore, presence of major players is a key aspect driving the North America and European microducts market. Asia-Pacific, owing to increasing growth of the construction industry, is anticipated to foresee the fastest growth in the global microducts market. Countries such as China and India are anticipated to supplement the demand for microducts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the prominent players in the microducts market and profiled in the study include Belden, CCSI, Blue Diamond Industries (BDI), Datwyler, Blownfibre, Dura-Line, Emtelle, Hexatronic, Knet Blulight and Eurolan among others.

