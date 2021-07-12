Gaming Laptops Market Governed By Rising Demand From Millennial Group

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Gaming Laptops Market (Price – Entry Level and High Range; Application – Hardcore Gamers, Professional Gamers and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall gaming laptops market worldwide was valued at US$ 18.10 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Gaming laptop market is one of advanced technology’s fastest growing markets. The increasing adoption of VR headsets is one such trend in the gaming market. By combining VR hardware and software, VR provides a simulated environment that offers users a life-like experience. Gaming laptops are specifically designed to provide the best gaming experience by enabling gamers to play games at constant frames per second in high resolution and advanced graphic settings. Gaming laptops are perfect at rendering 3D and 2D content as compared to conventional laptops due to bigger RAM size and efficient processor. They also feature an enhanced graphics processing unit and high storage capacity.

The global market for gaming laptops is growing at a steady pace driven by an increase in the number of gamers worldwide. Moreover, due to breakthroughs in 3D rendering, the influence of E-sports and the increase in demand for high-performance computers have supplemented the growth of the gaming laptop market. However, the spread of invention due to recurrent product launches and the accessibility to alternatives such as desktop computers and consoles hinder the growth of the market for gaming laptops. Growth in the gaming trend as a profession and laptop technology innovations are expected to drive future growth in the market for gaming laptops.

Together, Europe and North America accounted for over 50.0 percent of the total market value in 2018. However, over the forecast period, these regions are expected to witness a decline in revenue. The markets in North America and Europe are mature, with most categories of products at or close to saturation. Some of the major elements hindering the sales of laptops in these regions are the lack of revolutionary technological advances in existing products along with lengthier replacement cycles.

The device’s sales in Asia Pacific are projected to increase in revenue over the forecast period at the highest CAGR. Government policies aimed at reducing import duties on spare parts are capable of having a positive impact on the market in this region. In addition, increased government initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Make in India as well as Digital India, coupled with better foreign direct retail and e-commerce investments, are likely to boost the region’s laptop sales. In addition, it is expected that Latin America and Middle East & Africa will progress at a positive growth rate during the forecast period due to rising population disposable income in the region. It is estimated that government policies that enable a digital economy and enhance internet infrastructure will stimulate regional market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the outdoor thermometer market and profiled in the study include HP Development Company, Dell; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; L.P., Acer Inc. and Apple Inc. among others.

