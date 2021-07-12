Aluminum Forging Market To Grow at 5.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Aluminum Forging Market (Product Type – Open Die Forging, Close Die Forging and Ring Rolled Forging), (Application- Aerospace, Automotive, Defense and Others (Construction, Mining, etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall aluminum forging market worldwide was valued at US$ 11.60 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growing demand for lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive industries are driving the growth for aluminum forging market. Aluminum forging is a manufacturing process in which aluminum is pressed, squeezed below heavy pressure for producing high strength parts. Growth of forging market worldwide is one of the major growth factors which are driving growth for aluminum forging market. The global forging market is valued around US$ 65.00 Bn in 2018. On account of durability, high strength, resistance and other benefits, the demand for aluminum forging is growing which in turn helping the aluminum forging market to grow. Therefore, we expect that the aluminum forging market will show healthy growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2018, automotive segment was the largest value contributor in the global aluminum forging market. The aforementioned segment has above 35% revenue share in the same year. Growth in automotive production and wide application of aluminum in modern vehicles are the major factors for the growth of the segment. In 2018, global automotive industry consumed over 3.5 Mn tons of aluminum. The fact of every 1 kilogram use of aluminum in car manufacturing reduces the overall weight of the car by 1 kilogram. Due to aforementioned reason, different car parts such as engine radiators, bumpers, transmission bodies, and other major parts are made of aluminum nowadays. Since 1970, the continuous rise in the aluminum share in car production has increased from 35 Kg to 152 Kg in 2018. As a result of these factors, we expect that the segment will show significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific was the largest value contributor in the aluminum forging market in 2018. Asia Pacific has nearly 1/3rd share in the same year. Growing automotive and construction industry are the major growth driving factors for aluminum forging market in Asia Pacific. Developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India will be the major contributor in the region owing to growth in adoption of forging techniques in the manufacturing industry. Hefty investments and government initiatives for increasing manufacturing in the region are one of the major growth factors for aluminum forging market. Consequently, we expect that the Asia Pacific region will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Global Aluminum Forging Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Aichi Steel, Alcoa Corporation, Bharat Forge Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Aluminum Precision Products, American Handforge, KITZ CORPORATION, Ellwood Group Inc, Arconic Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the aluminum forging market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for aluminum forging?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the aluminum forging market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global aluminum forging market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the aluminum forging market worldwide?

